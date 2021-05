Readers of Jeff Robbins' article ("Indulgence of Hamas assures all will suffer" -- 5/27/21) might come to believe that residents of Gaza woke up one morning and decided just out of the blue that it would be a good day to fire some rockets into Israeli cities. But, probably not, for on numerous other occasions when Gazans and Israelis have tangled the Gazans have always come out on the bloody short end.