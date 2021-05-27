newsbreak-logo
Two Native Americans who helped liberate Dachau

By Alex Traiman
heritagefl.com
 4 days ago

In commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp by American soldiers, the Simon Wiesenthal Center Archives is highlighting the amazing story of two Native American soldiers who were twin brothers and how one brother helped liberate hundreds of prisoners. The Freeny brothers entered the...

