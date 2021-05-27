Cancel
Adam Vinatieri Is 'Greatest Kicker of All Time

By TMZ Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not too often you hear Bill Belichick gush about one of his players ... but not all of his players were Adam Vinatieri. The Patriots head coach raved about the 48-year-old kicker as the G.O.A.T. after he announced his retirement on Wednesday -- and pointed out Vinny's game-winner in the legendary "Tuck Rule" game is the greatest single kick of all time.

NFLPatsFans.com

ICYMI VIDEO: A Tribute To Adam Vinatieri’s Career (New England Patriots)

Former New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri shocked the football world last week when he announced his retirement from the NFL after 24 seasons. A New England Patriot for his first ten years, Vinatieri became an integral piece of the Patriots rise to NFL dynasty status at the beginning of the 21st century.
NFLSteelers Depot

Chris Boswell Pays Tribute To ‘The G.O.A.T.’ As Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement

Adam Vinatieri did not play during the 2020 season, but he just recently announced that he would be retiring from the NFL following a 24-year career that saw him spend his first decade in the league with the New England Patriots before having an entire second career with the Indianapolis Colts, for whom he played from 2006 through the 2019 season.
NFLnativesunnews.today

Rapid City’s Adam Vinatieri hangs up his cleats

Football fever is starting to flourish with both veterans and rookies prepare for Mini camps and trade deadlines appear to be quiet. A sweepstakes has taken place for bids on who will acquire All Pro WR Julio Jones. Jones, like Aaron Rodgers, wants out of his franchise. So far, the Seattle Seahawks are making a serious push to acquire the star receiver. Most teams take this time to examine talent that isn’t selected or otherwise known as Undrafted Free Agents. You know, the players that major scouting talent had completely miss out on. Sometimes players do not get drafted because they were from a smaller divisional school and fall down on the drafting ladder. Players drafted in the late sixth or seventh round continue to embarrass NFL scouts like Tom Brady and Terrell Davis along with Shannon Sharpe. Davis and Sharpe were selected 180th and 189th overall and are now Hall of Famers. With Tom Brady surely to be a first-round selection. If you were not drafted as a player, that doesn’t obviously mean you didn’t make the cut. It could be several underlying reasons. Whatever the reasons, we know that superstars are born and are not deterred because they were not selected. With that in mind let’s take a look at the top ten draft picks of all-time.
NFLCBS Sports

Adam Vinatieri nearly signed with Packers, but here's why he chose Colts over Green Bay and Patriots in 2006

Adam Vinatieri recently retired as the NFL's all-time leading scorer, closing the book on a 24-year career split between the Colts and Patriots. There was a time, however, about halfway through the legendary kicker's journey through the pros, when another Super Bowl contender was prepared to welcome him aboard. According to Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt, a former agent and NFL executive, Vinatieri nearly signed with the Packers back in 2006, ultimately choosing Indianapolis over Green Bay and New England so that he could "extend his career by years" by kicking in the Colts' domed stadium.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adam Vinatieri Almost Played For Another NFL Team

Legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri officially announced his retirement last month. The future Hall of Fame kicker spent his career with two different franchises. Vinatieri played for the New England Patriots from 1996-2005 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2006-19. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he’s the greatest kicker of...
