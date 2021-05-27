Cancel
San Jose, CA

President Joe Biden on the Mass Shooting in San Jose

By admin
Pine Tree
 8 days ago

Washinton, DC…Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard. We are still awaiting many of the details of this latest mass shooting, but there are some things we know for sure. There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home. There are union brothers and sisters – good, honest, hardworking people – who are mourning their own.

thepinetree.net
