Israeli ambassador Erdan to Tlaib: 'Open your eyes' to reality on Temple Mount

On Day 10 of open conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, fourth call that we know of this week. Biden told Netanyahu he expects to see a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire in Gaza. Now, whether that happens, what that might look like and what Israel's next move may be are not yet clear, but our next guest has deep insight into Netanyahu's thinking. Ron Dermer is Israel's former ambassador to the United States. He remains a close adviser to Netanyahu. And he is on the line now from Jerusalem. Ambassador, thanks for being with us.