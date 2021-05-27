newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Israeli ambassador Erdan to Tlaib: 'Open your eyes' to reality on Temple Mount

By Cnaan Liphshiz
heritagefl.com
 4 days ago

(JNS) — Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan called out Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Monday after she tweeted a defamatory post against the Jewish state. On Twitter, she wrote: “Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam, & people praying during the holiest days of the holy month of Ramadan have been beaten, gassed, shot, & killed by Israeli forces. They are denied medics & forced to use prayer mats as stretchers. A place of peace desecrated by violence.”

www.heritagefl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Mount#Palestinians#Jerusalem#Islam#American#Jews#Israeli Ambassador#Israeli Forces#Rep Rashida Tlaib#Israeli Security Forces#Jewish Worshippers#Violence#Ramadan#Religion#Rocks#Molotov Cocktails#Human Rights Violations#Congresswoman#Jns#Al Aqsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastWashington Post

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received...
MilitaryClick2Houston.com

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA – Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting with Egyptian intelligence chief...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israeli, Egyptian officials meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Egypt’s foreign minister stressed during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday the need to build on a truce between Israel and Hamas by stopping all practices that lead to escalation, the Foreign Ministry said. Egypt helped broker the May 21 truce to halt the worst fighting...
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Intercept

Jewish and Palestinian Mobs Dueled in Israeli Towns — but the Crackdown Came for One Side

As the world fixated on the exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes over the Gaza-Israel barrier, violence was escalating inside Israel proper. Palestinian protests, in support of their kin, erupted on both sides of the Green Line that separates the occupied Palestinian territories from internationally recognized Israeli territory. In Israel’s “mixed” cities, clashes between Palestinian and Jewish citizens intensified, exposing existing internal fault lines. Mob violence and rioting spread to places like Lod, Haifa, and Yafa.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Israeli Ambassador Promises Hamas ‘Will not win”

While the US has largely dominated the dialogue on Israel and Palestinian conflict, Israeli Ambassador George Deek released a rather sobering statement yesterday on Twitter towards Hamas, stating, “You. Will. Not. Win.”. The exchange of rocket fire has caused plenty of discourse in the States, leading figures such as Rep....
Worldmetrovoicenews.com

Palestinians want Jews banned from the Temple Mount

Jews will be banned from the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, if Palestinian ceasefire demands are met. Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers Tuesday were given the demands by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in discussions about ceasefire details between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel. Abbas met in...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel reopens Temple Mount to Jewish visitors after 20 days

Israel on Sunday morning reopened the Temple Mount in Jerusalem to Jewish visitors, 20 days after it was closed to them due to Ramadan and the subsequent clashes at the site that is holy to both Jews and Muslims. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The decision was made by...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Arab Riot Erupts at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount

Israel may have ended its Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in Gaza, but the terror group’s reach remains long and vicious. Immediately following the noon prayer on Friday at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, young Arabs began rioting, hurling rocks and throwing at least one Molotov cocktail (firebomb) at Jerusalem police, police said.
Foreign PolicyNPR

Former Israeli Ambassador Talks About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

On Day 10 of open conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, fourth call that we know of this week. Biden told Netanyahu he expects to see a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire in Gaza. Now, whether that happens, what that might look like and what Israel's next move may be are not yet clear, but our next guest has deep insight into Netanyahu's thinking. Ron Dermer is Israel's former ambassador to the United States. He remains a close adviser to Netanyahu. And he is on the line now from Jerusalem. Ambassador, thanks for being with us.
Middle EastVoice of America

Peace Partner Jordan Threatens to Expel Israeli Ambassador

AMMAN, JORDAN - Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh says his country may expel the Israeli ambassador after parliament issued the call due to escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians. King Abdullah II is conducting intense diplomacy to try to stop the dangerous escalation amid concerns, observers suggest, should the crisis prompt another wave of Palestinian refugees into Jordan. In talks with his Jordanian counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “both Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety and security.”
WorldInternational Business Times

Security Council Hears Pleas To End Mideast Violence But No Action Seen

Palestinian and Israeli leaders both appealed for support at a UN Security Council session Sunday but little action was in sight despite soaring violence, with China accusing the United States of obstructionism. After a delay pushed by the United States, Israel's critical ally, the Security Council held its first public...
WorldPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Israeli Ambassador Criticizes Rashida Tlaib For ‘Stoking Tensions; Omar, AOC and Jayapal also voice support for Palestine

Representative Rashida Tlaib was criticized by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, for inflammatory and false statements she made on Twitter recently. Other members of “The Squad” have also voiced their support for Palestine. On May 5, Tlaib tweeted “Stealing Palestinian homes and burning...
Middle EastRepublic

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A senior Hamas official said Monday that Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month. Khalil al-Haya spoke after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, who visited Gaza after meeting with...