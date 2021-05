A "Baby 101" Class — Nine months can FLY BY when waiting for a bun in the oven to cook, but they can also drag on! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren, are patiently waiting and prepping for their bundle of joy to arrive in the next few weeks. This is their very first child so they are doing everything they can to make sure they are as ready as they can be, which includes taking a “Baby 101″ class. In this class, they were taught all of the basics from swaddling, feeding, and sleeping... to changing diapers. The face mask was probably a precaution for having someone in their house BUT we think Chris might be on to something when it comes to helping with the smell...