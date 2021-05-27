Issa Rae and Eddie Huang Honored at Reel Works’ Virtual 20th Anniversary Gala

May 18 is hereby known as Issa Rae HBO Max project-confirmation day, with the Insecure star announcing two shows to satiate your overstuffed queue. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the first of these shows, is a docuseries that “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams” in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles. We hope there are influencers, teary talks about romance, and drinks thrown in people’s faces. “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life,” Rae said in a statement. Additionally, Rae will be reviving and reinventing Project Greenlight for the streaming service, which comes more than five years after the original HBO docuseries, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was plagued by a diversity scandal. Rae’s version will focus on “the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film,” all of whom will benefit from her mentorship. And yet, none of this will distract us from the fact that Insecure is ending.