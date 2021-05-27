Cleveland Clinic Appoints D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations
Newswise — May 26, 2021, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has named D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. In this newly formed role, Dr. Vince will align Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategies with scientific and research priorities - including unprecedented growth in data and computing sciences - to accelerate the discoveries of new treatments and drugs. He will build strategic partnerships and alliances in these areas to drive revenue growth through commercialization of intellectual property.www.newswise.com