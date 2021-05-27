Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cleveland Clinic Appoints D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations

By Cleveland Clinic
Newswise
 9 days ago

Newswise — May 26, 2021, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has named D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. In this newly formed role, Dr. Vince will align Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategies with scientific and research priorities - including unprecedented growth in data and computing sciences - to accelerate the discoveries of new treatments and drugs. He will build strategic partnerships and alliances in these areas to drive revenue growth through commercialization of intellectual property.

www.newswise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cleveland#Academic Medical Center#Medical Research#Biomedical Sciences#Newswise#Cleveland Clinic#Volcano Corp#Philips#Hickey Innovation Impact#Cleveland Clinic#Demontford University#U S News World Report#Dr Vince#M D#Medical Advances#Principal Investigator#Expertise#Computing Sciences#Technology Development#Medical Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
Related
orlandomedicalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital Performs First Living Donor Liver Transplant

WESTON, Fla. – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital has performed its first living donor liver transplant, in which a daughter donated a portion of her liver to her mother who had been battling complicated liver disease for several years. The donor and recipient surgeries were performed in Weston by a team...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Feldman receives HIMSS Changemaker in Health award

Professor Sue Feldman, R.N., Ph.D., is one of 11 people around the world named a recipient of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Changemaker in Health Award. The award is determined by a public vote, making it a unique representation of the voices of the health care industry.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Slone Partners Places Susan Landis as Executive Director at the Association of Clinical Research Professionals' Board of Trustees

New ED brings more than 25 years of experience in organizational leadership. Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Susan Landis as Executive Director of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals’(ACRP) Board of Trustees. She will begin serving in her new role effective June 14, 2021.
Siloam Springs, ARnwaonline.com

Community Clinic director retires after 25 years in medicine

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Community Clinic Director Raquel Beck retired Friday, ending a career of more than 25 years in the medical field. Beck, who began her career in 1996 at Community Physicians Group, was one of the key people to help build St. Francis Clinic -- now Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical. Despite her instrumental role, Beck said the real credit is owed to people like Dr. George and Mary Benjamin, Jerry Labadie, Brenda McCord and all of the volunteers who helped to make the clinic what it is today.
Health ServicesInside Indiana Business

Damien Center Hires Clinic Director

The Damien Center has hired Daniel Stec as clinic director of Damien Care Clinics. He previously served as director of Title X, School-Based Clinics and HIV Services for HealthNet Community Health Centers. He holds a degree from Emory University and a doctor of nursing practice from Frontier Nursing University.
huntscanlon.com

National Association of Health Services Executives Announces Lisa Mallory, Ph.D. as Executive Director

The National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) – the premier member organization serving and advocating for Black executives in the healthcare industry – today announced the hire of Lisa Maria Mallory, Ph.D., as the organization’s permanent Executive Director (ED). Dr. Mallory’s wealth of private, nonprofit, and public sector leadership experience will provide a valued addition to NAHSE’s strategic evolution into an even more visible, impactful organization on the national healthcare stage.
Lexington, KYbeckershospitalreview.com

CHI Saint Joseph Health expands affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center

Saint Joseph Mount Sterling (Ky.), part of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health, has partnered with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center to provide access to specialized care for the region's cancer patients. It's an expansion of the health system's initial partnership with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, formed in 2019, which offered...
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic + 8 health IT moves in May

Some of the biggest companies in health IT, including Cerner, Biofourmis and Kettering Health, recently announced personnel changes. Below are 10 health IT executive moves that occurred since May 1. Dale Sanders joins Intelligent Medical Objects as the Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Sanders formerly served as the CIO at Chicago-based...
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic names new head of innovation arm: 5 things to know

D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., was tapped to lead Cleveland Clinic Innovations as executive director, a newly created role, the health system said May 26. the combination of Cleveland Clinic's technology development strategies with scientific and research priorities to support discoveries of new medical treatments and drugs. 2. Dr. Vince has...
Canton, OHCanton Repository

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital names David Stewart new COO

CANTON – Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital has named a new chief operating officer. David Stewart, who has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Mercy since 2013, transitioned to the role last week and will continue to provide financial oversight during the integration, according to a news release.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

Denise Arzola Named Director of Clinical-Community Partnerships at the United Hospital Fund

Denise Arzola Named Director of Clinical-Community Partnerships at the United Hospital Fund. United Hospital Fund has named Denise Arzola, an experienced leader of community-based organizations focused on health, as director of its Clinical-Community Partnerships. Ms. Arzola comes to UHF from RiseBoro Community Partnerships, where she was a primary consultant in...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic studies allergies caused by vaccines in NIH study

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been 237 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in the United States and, although rare, there have been allergic reactions. “There is evidence indicating that if you’ve had a serious allergic reaction to an insect sting, food, or a drug, you’re at elevated risk for reaction to the vaccine,” said Dr. David Lang, department chair of Allergy and Immunology at the Cleveland Clinic. “A range of 2-to-6 per million may experience serious allergic reaction, which means out of the million people who are vaccinated, 999,994 walk away without serious allergic reaction.”
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Cleveland Clinic cardiologists move to private practice

Dr. Seth Baker was in a great mood on the first day of his new solo cardiology practice that opened in Vero Beach last week. The veteran cardiologist spent the past decade of his 25-year career employed by what is now Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Last week, he took the final step in breaking free of that arrangement, opening a concierge practice in a freshly renovated space just west of the hospital.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

Kunos Appointed Medical Director of Markey Clinical Research Office

In this role, Kunos will work to improve accrual to cancer clinical trials, maintain quality oversight of CRO processes and activity, and lead MCC’s efforts to decrease time-to-activation across all types of trials, in preparation for renewal of NCI designation in September 2022. Kunos will work closely with MCC senior leadership to ensure adequate resources and financial oversight of the CRO.