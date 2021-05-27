newsbreak-logo
Mosquito CRISPR Control

 4 days ago

A CRISPR-based approach may help keep biting mosquitos at bay, the Economist reports. It notes that mosquitos can carry a range of diseases, including malaria and dengue fever, and that researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, have been examining whether CRISPR can improve a mosquito-control method known as sterile insect technique. Through that approach — which has been used on screwworm flies and fruit flies — sterile males are released into the wild to mate with female insects, but produce no offspring, leading to a population decline, it adds.

