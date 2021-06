The lofty expectations started with Chip Ganassi. He is the one who said Jimmie Johnson would win a race during his rookie IndyCar season. And even after his first two races — Johnson has spun, stalled and caused three of the five cautions called — Ganassi hasn’t changed his mind. He still thinks the seven-time NASCAR champion is going to find himself at the right place at the right time and get to victory lane this year.