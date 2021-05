U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday defended her comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust as criticisms about the comments mounted. In an interview with the Daily Citizen-News, Greene, a Republican from Rome who represents Whitfield and Murray counties and who will appear in Dalton on Thursday, said, "What I did talk about was vaccine passports, and I talked about how people are being treated like second-class citizens over vaccines. For example, the University of Virginia is now saying to their students that they cannot come on campus for in-person classes if they do not show vaccine records, which is completely contrary to civil rights. It is also unbelievable that people are going to be treated like second-class citizens simply because they trust their own immune systems. That's all I've ever talked about."