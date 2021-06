SAYRE, Okla. – Nearly all Oklahoma prisons have returned to normal operations after a statewide lockdown following a fight at one facility in the western part of the state. The statewide lockdown had been ordered Friday after a fight among inmates at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says one inmate at the prison randomly attacked six others, some of whom were stabbed or cut. All the inmates are expected to recover. North Fork Correctional Center remains locked down, but all other state prisons returned to normal operations Saturday morning and visitation will resume Sunday.