The fusion of comedy and other cinema genres produces successful and long-lasting outcomes. Nearly any genre of cinema can expand on the definition of a normal comedy and convert it into something more. Romantic comedies, horror comedies, action, drama—nearly any genre of cinema can expand on the definition of a normal comedy and turn it into something more. Though humor is sometimes dismissed as a less prominent genre, its adaptability has earned it Academy Award nominations (and occasionally wins) for films like The Favourite, Lost in Translation, Dr. Strangelove, Fargo, and Pulp Fiction. Crime comedies, such as The Sting, which was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, are among the best—and funniest—of these hybrids.