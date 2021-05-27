newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

RAISE on the Road program

By Christine DeSouza
heritagefl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2014, Recognizing Abilities and Inclusion of Special Employees, better known as RAISE, was launched as a work and social skills training program for adults with special needs. Since then, the program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando has continued to grow and expand, impacting employees, their families, volunteer job coaches, staff and our community. The program provides paid employment at local Jewish agencies along with one-on-one job coaching and transition to employment. The RAISE Mission is to build confidence and support adults with special needs and their families in alliance with the Vocational Rehabilitation job placement process.

www.heritagefl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Rehabilitation#On The Road#Charity#Education Program#Program Director#Community#Nonprofits#Grant Writing#Jewish#Software Advice#Zoom#Federation#Employment And Education#Raise Director#In Person Raise Employees#Raise In Person Employees#Grant Awards#Volunteer Job Coaches#Nationwide#Special Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Orlando, FLheritagefl.com

Orlando CARES rental assistance program accepting new applications

JFS Orlando CARES, the emergency COVID-19 rental assistance program of Jewish Family Services of Greater Orlando, officially re-opened on May 1, 2021 and is accepting new applications. Dedicated to providing relief to those severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is open to Orange County residents and it may...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

City approves incentives for two major firms looking to bring jobs here

The city of Orlando took its next steps toward wooing a New York firm to move its HQ here and to get a Chicago firm to open a second local office. The Orlando City Council on May 17 unanimously approved job creation incentives through the STRIVE Orlando program for White Plains, New York-based InnovaCare Health LLC and for Chicago-based accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.
Orlando, FLocfl.net

County Calendar

For the Advisory Board to discuss issues related to the Windermere Water and Navigation Control District MSTU. If you are unable to attend the meeting virtually, over the telephone, or in person and would like to make a statement to be read during the Public Comment portion of the meeting, a statement may sent via email to david.hansen@ocfl.net, via fax to: (407) 836-1499, or mail to David Hansen, 3165 McCrory Place, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32803. The statement will be read for up to three minutes. Speakers are limited to three minutes during an Advisory Board meeting.
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Orange County shares details on SBA assistance for restaurants, bars; application deadline this week

During Friday’s Orange County COVID-19 update, details were shared of the Florida Restaurant Revitalization Fund that provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID. In addition, Hospitality Job Day was announced, happening this Wednesday, for those seeking a career in restaurants and hotels across Central Florida.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Orlando, FLusf.edu

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Closing

This is the last week to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The appointment portal is available through Friday, when the center will stop giving vaccinations to make room for conferences and other events at the facility. Medical staff will provide first doses of...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Orange County, FLocfl.net

Despite History, Tuskegee Descendants Advocate for COVID-19 Vaccine

At a recent COVID-19 Town Hall meeting hosted by AdventHealth, Mayor Demings told the story of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and praised the descendants whose male relatives were mistreated as part of that study. In an effort to dispel vaccination myths and encourage people to get inoculated, the Mayor noted how descendants of these men, who he had recently met with, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Orange County, FLclick orlando

The Weekly: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of one of the fastest growing groups living in the U.S. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is seeing similar growth here in Central Florida and that led to the creation of a new leadership role in Orange County.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando wetlands provide crucial cooling benefits for cities. Here's why businesses should care.

Conservation of wetlands means more green for the local environment — and it also may mean more green for Central Florida businesses. Wetlands and other environmentally-protected areas support diverse wildlife and plant life. In addition, their benefits extend to Central Florida’s cities and the businesses located there. This is especially important as Orlando’s fast-paced growth puts more wetlands in the path of development.