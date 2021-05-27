RAISE on the Road program
In April 2014, Recognizing Abilities and Inclusion of Special Employees, better known as RAISE, was launched as a work and social skills training program for adults with special needs. Since then, the program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando has continued to grow and expand, impacting employees, their families, volunteer job coaches, staff and our community. The program provides paid employment at local Jewish agencies along with one-on-one job coaching and transition to employment. The RAISE Mission is to build confidence and support adults with special needs and their families in alliance with the Vocational Rehabilitation job placement process.www.heritagefl.com