The Dallas Mavericks’ 2020-21 season is over, as you may have heard. Seasons invariably must end, but when a season ends the way this one did for the Mavericks, with a second straight gut-punch of defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, there is a natural inclination to try to step back and identify “where things went wrong”; the idea being that in doing so one might then stumble upon some recipe for “how things might change.”