Group find new ways to get produce to food-insecure neighborhoods

By Chris Conte
ABC Action News
 8 days ago

Throughout the course of the pandemic, more families are facing the realities of not being able to put food on the table, but inside a converted school bus in Boston, they are working to get fresh produce to families in need wherever they may live. As the CEO of About...

www.abcactionnews.com
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Valley Bounty: Old Friends Farm found way to get the food out

For over a year, there’s been a new way to buy local food from Old Friends Farm in Amherst. At the onset of the pandemic, they were among the local farms that launched contactless online ordering and curbside pickup — of their own products as well as those of other growers and makers in the region.
Advocacywccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Community Battles Food Insecurity With New App

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with the nonprofit Feeding Charlotte say a new app will make it easier for companies with excess food at the end of the day to donate it to those in need. Officials say the app ChowMatch is a new Food Rescue software that will match excess...
Educationhighlandernews.org

No student left behind when overcoming food insecurity

I will be the first in my family to live away from home next year, so learning that 6 out of 10 students experience food insecurity makes me nervous, mainly because students are not receiving the necessary resources for proper nutrition. As a first generation student, I wonder how many students skip meals to avoid another financial worry. Without a proper meal, students face another educational obstacle, and this is a problem that should be urgently addressed.
TheStreet

Revolution Foods And DBL Partners Announce New Findings Regarding Food Insecurity In America

OAKLAND, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , a leading provider of healthy community and school meals nationwide, alongside DBL Partners , a venture capital firm committed to enabling social, environmental and economic improvement, today released the key findings of a national poll with 636 respondents about food insecurity in America done by The Generation Lab. The survey focuses on studying America's 18- to 24-year-olds and explores awareness and accessibility of food assistance programs, as well as behaviors surrounding food costs. The research reveals that one in five respondents are currently worried about food security for themselves or their families, and when asked to anticipate their situation post-pandemic, their worry heightens to one in three.
9NEWS

App founded in Denver helps battle food insecurity

DENVER — Hunger relief organizations in Colorado are diversifying how they get their fresh produce thanks to an app founded in the same city. Fresh Food Connect is an app that connects people who grow produce in their backyard to hunger relief organizations. Backyard gardeners download the app, grow their produce, and the closest hunger relief partner comes to pick up their excess fruits and vegetables.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Edible gardens to combat food insecurity at Honest Weight

Edible gardens are being planted for not only members to enjoy, but passers-by as well. There will be a series of vegetables, herbs and fruits free for the taking at the Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany. The team at Honest Weight was inspired by a similar program called "Incredible...
Melbourne, FLwmfe.org

The Story Behind The Statistics On Food Insecurity

The pandemic tipped thousands of Florida families into food insecurity, not sure where their next meal was coming from. Melbourne mother of three Rachel Wilson recently testified to a US House subcommittee about the importance of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. Wilson says she wants to put a face to...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Solving food insecurity in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizations statewide are trying to put an end to food insecurity. “As we all know, food insecurity is an incredibly complex issue. There’s issues regarding getting healthy food there’s distribution issues,” said Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie. Which is why, for 2021 and 2022,...
Wabash County, INTrumann Democrat

Addressing food insecurity through the summer and beyond

The pandemic has forced drastic lifestyle shifts and in doing so, exposed the true extent of long-standing issues in our society. One such concern which has been highlighted again and again is food insecurity. In January, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana president and CEO Tim Kean said...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Urban Foods Catering finds new home in Moorhead

MOORHEAD — When Jeff Reitz found out his lease for Urban Foods Catering at 69 Fourth St. N. in Fargo would not be renewed this spring, he saw an opportunity to move his business across the river to Moorhead. Reitz, a Moorhead resident, said he's always wanted to "support Moorhead and help it grow."
Philadelphia, PAphilasun.com

PHS Harvest Initiative returns to help gardeners grow produce and combat food insecurity

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), the internationally recognized nonprofit focused on gardening for the greater good, has announced the return of PHS Harvest, a collective action initiative focused on increasing food production and food security by mobilizing individual gardeners, community garden members, schools and institutions to plant food crops to share with their community.
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

'Farmacy' takes aim at food insecurity

In conjunction with SNAP-Ed, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is partnering with Eastern Niagara Hospital to operate a produce prescription program. Farmacy, a program that connects patients with fresh fruits and vegetables, food access resources and nutrition education, will work in collaboration with ENH's new pilot program of screening patients for food insecurity.
Searsport, MEfoxbangor.com

Kindness Program fighting food insecurity

SEARSPORT — There’s a lot of kindness going around in Searsport. The community is working together to help fight food insecurity among children and others. Before the pandemic started, a group of church members in Searsport decided to do something about hunger in their community. “I am far more worried...
Franklin, VASuffolk News-Herald

A discussion addressing food insecurity and its root causes

A Foodbank stakeholder roundtable discussion addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy options in the region took place May 24 at The Hubs Vine in Franklin between elected officials, community members and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, president and chief executive officer of Foodbank of...