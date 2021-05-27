Marina fire wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jackson County, 15 other defendants
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 16 months since a fire at the Jackson County Marina killed eight people. On Tuesday, a wrongful death lawsuit related to the fire was filed involving nine plaintiffs and 16 named defendants. The suit includes counts of wrongful death, negligence, wantonness and a breach of the Uniform & Residential Landlord-Tenant Act. The defendant list includes the City of Scottsboro, Jackson County, a number of Jackson County Commissioners at the time of the fire and 13 other parties.www.waff.com