America East Baseball News & Notes: Drama Filled Last Weekend

With the ACC regular season now in the rearview mirror, it is time to focus on the conference tournament that has begun. Twelve of the fourteen teams have been split up into pools to start things off. Then, as the week moves on, teams will be sent packing and four teams will be left to decide the tournament winner and the automatic bid to this year’s NCAA field of 64. What makes this event even more interesting is all the teams in the field can make a claim for being included in the NCAA field. While it is not expected that all will get there, it does show just how competitive this league is. Here are some other tidbits on the final weekend of play.