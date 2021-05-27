Cancel
America East Baseball News & Notes: Drama Filled Last Weekend

By John Doucette
ngscsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was plenty of high drama on display on the final weekend of play in America East baseball. The center of the action was in two places, Lowell and Maine. That’s because the second-place spot in Division A was up for grabs and these two schools were playing for it. On Friday, it looked like the River Hawks were about to wrap up that spot. With their doubleheader wins over Hartford combined with the Black Bears losing two to Albany, things were looking pretty good for Lowell. They needed one win on Saturday to clinch the second spot and move on to the America East Tournament. The River Hawks ran into trouble with Hartford. Meanwhile, the Black Bears had to win both of their games on Saturday vs Albany to have any chance of keeping their season alive.

ngscsports.com
