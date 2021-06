KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Brooks Koepka was happy for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. But Koepka was angered by the bedlam in the 18th fairway, when he was swarmed by a throng of fans. He said the crowd hurt his surgically repaired right knee. In an incident usually only seen at the British Open, people pushed past marshals and security to reach the fairway and ring the 18th green after Mickelson and Koepka hit their approach shots. People quickly swarmed around both competitors, and that's when Koepka said he thought someone tried to hurt his knee.