Podcast: Google’s Fuchsia looks promising for the IoT

By Stacey Higginbotham
staceyoniot.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Roku aims to get into the smart home game? We discuss that along with a new set of vulnerabilities in Bluetooth during the first part of the show, before moving onto Google’s new Fuchsia OS and some updates from Google I/O. After that, we discuss surveillance technology...

The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Google's SR3 AI to give Apple's image processing look dumb

While photo enhancing in movies and TV shows is frequently mocked for being implausible, real-world photo enhancing research is increasingly slipping into science fiction. Take, for example,. 's latest. AI. photo upscaling technology. Google researchers in the company's Brain Team discuss recent advancements in. image. super-resolution in an article titled...
TV SHOWS
Fudzilla

Google wants to expand Fuchsia

According to some new job listings, Google appears to be hiring more software engineers dedicating to the Fuchsia operating system. The first listing, for "Staff Software Engineer, Fuchsia Devices," celebrates Fuchsia's recent milestone and points clearly to Google wanting Fuchsia to run on more "real world products" than just smart displays.
JOBS
chromeunboxed.com

Youtube may be planning to absorb Google Podcasts or at least to improve podcasting internally

Today, Google Podcasts remains a standalone application and experience dedicated to just that – podcasts. It recently hit 50 million downloads, and has received a Material You update. However, a few things have come to light today that may indicate Youtube has plans to absorb Podcasts into the video platform. To be clear, there is currently no official news on this, but when you add everything up, a larger picture begins to form.
INTERNET
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Google intros new embedded IoT toolset to help manufacturers get smart

Google Cloud has introduced a new embedded computing toolset to help manufacturers develop and deploy IoT solutions for consumers and enterprises. Slipping under the radar at the company’s annual Google Next shindig, which majored on the distribution of its cloud portfolio into network edge and enterprise edge environments, the new workbench portfolio seeks to help with remote management of IoT devices and data.
SOFTWARE
China
gizmochina.com

Google’s Fuchsia OS to support more devices and other form factors

Fuchsia OS is the newest operating system from Google that was launched earlier this year. This latest software from the technology giant is already powering the company’s first-generation Nest Hub. Now, a new job listing from the company, spotted by 9to5Google, sheds light on the matter that Google is looking...
TECHNOLOGY
staceyoniot.com

Podcast: Explaining the IoT’s latest $11B deal

The industrial automation world got a jolt of news with Emerson combining some of its industrial IoT software businesses with AspenTech in an $11 billion transaction. We explain why the deal matters and what it means, before hopping over to discuss Best Buy’s acquisition of Current Health. Then we review large funding rounds for Plume and Magic Leap. On the product news front, AT&T will provide connectivity for Blues Wireless, Tile’s new trackers have Ultrawideband, and Ecobee has added Siri support for its voice thermostat. Apple is also thinking about health sensors inside its AirPods, although this has been a dream of headphone companies for years, and Amazon Alexa has new Halloween routines. I’m less excited about the routine and more excited that Amazon has found an easy mechanism to share routines. We close out the news segment of the show by answering a listener question about smart devices for woodworking workshops.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Keysight’s IoT Security Assessment software offers automated cybersecurity validation of IoT devices

Keysight Technologies has delivered a new Internet of Things (IoT) Security Assessment software solution that enables IoT chip and device manufacturers, as well as organizations deploying IoT devices, to perform comprehensive, automated cybersecurity assessments. Increasing numbers of connected IoT devices enable hackers to leverage cybersecurity vulnerabilities for a range of...
SOFTWARE
Searchengineland.com

Podcast knowledge panels go live in Google Search

Google seems to be rolling out podcast-based knowledge panels in Google Search. When you search for your favorite podcast, you might see a new knowledge panel show up in the search results. Example. Here is an example for the Azeem Digital Asks podcast showing up with a new knowledge panel...
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch live stream is already up on YouTube if you know where to look

The Pixel Fall Launch event can’t happen soon enough, am I right? With at least the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on tap for the event, I don’t think I’m alone in my high anticipation of finally being able to get my hands on one of these new phones. We’ve been over it again and again at this point, so I don’t think we have to rehash it; but these phones are what we Pixel fans have wanted for a very, very long time.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google's Pixel 6 looks like it'll actually be way more exciting than the iPhone 13

As much as I look forward to Apple's big iPhone reveal every year, I'm more excited this year by what I'm seeing about the upcoming Pixel 6. And I've been a happy iPhone owner for years, so this feeling is coming as a surprise. In part this feeling comes from Apple's lackluster iPhone 13 upgrades. Don't get me wrong -- the iPhone 13 is impressive. Better screens? Yep. Better cameras? Yep. Longer battery life? It's there. A "free" iPhone 13 for trade-in? Sign me up right now. (Actually, I'm not big on upgrading my phone every couple of years, and those carrier deals come with a lot of caveats anyway.)
CELL PHONES
staceyoniot.com

ARM tries to solve the IoT’s fragmentation problem … again

Arm, the company behind the semiconductor design for much of the IoT (and all of the worlds’ smartphones) has announced three projects to help make developing for the internet of things faster, easier, and potentially more secure. It’s announcing all three under the grand name of Arm Total Solutions for IoT.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

In the hand Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro lifestyle shots and leaked promo videos reveal what Google's upcoming phones will look like in use

Lifestyle and in-hand images of both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked ahead of launch. Numerous lifestyle shots show users with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in different environments, such as in the rain. Two leaked promo videos have also highlighted some of the main features, like the Tensor chip and Magic Eraser tool.
CELL PHONES
gstylemag.com

Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro First Look

It is that time of the year again, today Google unveiled their latest phones with the Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro. While there has been early announcements, leaks and more today is the official launch day. Here at G Style, we have received both devices from Google and will be putting them through their paces to see if the first Pixel phone using Google’s own SOC chip called Tensor, will be the best decision they have made or maybe not the best move. I have high hopes, as I’ve been using every one of the Pixel phones since the first. I’ve definitely enjoying watching the Pixel line evolve over the years, so I’m excited for these devices this year.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Pixel 6 first look: Google's Tensor chip, $599 price, new cameras and more

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro showcase one of the biggest year-to-year phone upgrades I've seen in a long time. In the lead-up to Google's fall Pixel event Tuesday, the company behind Android and YouTube did something many other phone-makers don't and announced both new Pixel 6 phones back in August. The Pixel 6 has new camera hardware, runs on Google's first in-house processor and has a design that looks unlike any other phone sold today.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 early unboxing leaks online — here’s your first look

The Google Pixel 6 event is almost here, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming thick and fast, including an unboxing video of the next-gen Pixel. In a video posted to TikTock and then shared on Twitter, user @CristianDimboiu unboxed what appears to be the Pixel 6 in the “Sorta Seafoam” color; the post was deleted but was picked up by Twitter user Egor. It’s hardly the most dynamic unboxing, but it’s yet another look at the Pixel 6 in the real world.
CELL PHONES

