JJ Traynor Working on Body During Offseason

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago

(Photo of JJ Traynor: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When you look at the basic stat line for JJ Traynor during the 2020-21 season, it's not one that will elicit much response. Playing all 20 of Louisville's game's, he averaged just 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13 minutes, but did lead the Cardinals in blocked shots with 11.

However, a deeper dive into his stats sheds some light as to his potential in his upcoming sophomore campaign. He registered a negative plus-minus in just six games last season, and actually carried the top mark in four games-including the final two of the season.

"We're excited about JJ's potential, but that's a scary word," head coach Chris Mack said. "That's a scary word when it comes to how does that look in terms of production. JJ has things that we can't teach. He has excellent timing, he's long, he's not just some inside player, some finisher around the basket."

At this point in his development and adjustment to the college game, the main knock against him was his weight. Coming in at 6-foot-8, the forward weighed just 200-pounds even-the second-lightest on the team behind only guard Carlik Jones' 185. Considering he will see most of his time at the four spot, and five in 'emergency situations', adding more weight is paramount.

"That's that's a huge emphasis for JJ this offseason," Mack said. "He's got to be joined at the hip with (Strength) Coach (Andy) Kettler, and he will be. JJ is a very very coachable kid. He was well coached in high school, the competition level, obviously, wasn't close to what he's seeing now."

While it is very early in the offseason, it looks like Traynor is starting to see dividends in that department. In social media posts by the program, Traynor is looking much more muscular than he did during his freshman season.

Not only that, but his game seems to be improving with it. He has recently spent some time out in California training with Dion Lee, the founder of the Louisville Legends youth basketball program who has trained local players such as D'Angelo Russell and Romeo Langford, with insiders touting his improved game.

But even if Traynor does add the necessary weight and muscle for the 2021-22 season, Mack still wants him to become a much more aggressive player.

"I've told this to JJ, as nice to the kids he is off the floor, he's got to be a dog between the lines," he said. "Nobody's going to be crazy productive if they're Mr. Nice Guy on the floor, and JJs got to get that part, If he does, watch out."

