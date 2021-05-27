"Wild Bill Days" Returning To Utica

Volunteers will assemble tomorrow morning for the Second Annual “Team Up to Clean Up” in the Utica Community near Seneca. Everyone who would like to pitch in to help beautify a former mill village hit hard by last year’s EF3 tornado is invited to assemble at 8 o’clock in the morning at the Ann Hope United Methodist Church. The cleanup scheduled from 8 am to noon and, according to County Administrator Amanda Brock, has a goal of collecting 2,500 pounds of trash and litter to benefit as many as 28 homes.