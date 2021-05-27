Cancel
Festival

"Wild Bill Days" Returning To Utica

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Illinois Valley’s most famous sons will be celebrated this weekend. The La Salle County Historical Society is bringing back “Wild Bill Days” after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Festivities kick off at noon Saturday on the museum grounds in Utica with live entertainment, live blacksmith demonstrations and a re-enactment of the life and times of Wild Bill Hickok. The museum will be open from noon until 6 this weekend with a “Wild Bill Hickok” exhibit featuring artifacts of the gunslinger and his family.

www.starvedrock.media
Wild Bill Hickok
