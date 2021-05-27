Cancel
Budget watchdog says rate hikes will dampen impact of Canada’s stimulus plan

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Interest rate hikes in the second half of 2022 will dampen the effect of Canada’s planned stimulus spending, leading to lower-than-forecast economic growth in the medium term, the country’s budgetary watchdog said on Thursday. In a review of Canada’s 2021 budget, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said...

whtc.com
Justin Trudeau
#Economic Stimulus#Interest Rates#Stimulus Plan#Growth Rates#Inflation Rates#Gdp Growth#Budget#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Canadian#Pbo#Interest Rate Hikes#Government Revenues#Real Gdp Growth#Debt#Forecasts#Medium Term#Review#Reporting#Basis Points
