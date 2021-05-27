Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event coming June 21-22

By Bloomberg
Pasadena Star-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com’s Prime Day sale will be held June 21 and 22 as the company tries to get its big summer sale back on schedule after postponing it last year due to the pandemic. Amazon notified employees about the dates and asked them to keep the information confidential until an official announcement in the coming days. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Canada#Retail Industry#Online Retail#October#Discounts#Online Shoppers#July#Amazon Com#June#Retailer#Subscribers#Company#Offerings#Demand#Employees#Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingopenthenews.com

Target Deal Days established to contend with Amazon Prime Day

Target has gotten on the summer deals bandwagon, reporting it will host a Deal Days digital sale from June 20 to June 22. With 36 straight hours of deals, Target’s shopping bonanza is 24 hours longer than Amazon Prime Day, the standard-bearer for summer deals. The retailer is relied upon...
ShoppingNBC News

What is Amazon Prime? Membership benefits, prices and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With Prime Day 2021...
TV Showsmybatonrougemommy.com

Amazon Kids+ 3-Month Subscription Only 99¢ for Amazon Prime Members (Retail $29.99)

Through June 20th, Amazon is offering Amazon Prime Members an Amazon Kids+ 3-Month Membership (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) for just 99¢ (regularly $29.99). Such an awesome deal!. If you end up loving the membership, Amazon Prime members will pay only $69/year for an Amazon Kids+ Membership (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) versus $99/year...
MakeupPosted by
WWD

The Best Beauty Deals to Expect From Amazon Prime Day 2021

Credit cards at the ready — Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here. As in years past, the massive sale event is set to include huge deals on beauty products, including skin care, hair care and makeup items. Below, find everything we know so far about the sale. And for...
Lifestylethetechportal.com

Prime Day scheduled for June 21-22, postponed in India and Canada

Summer is upon us, and with that comes the biggest online sale of the year-Prime Day. After weeks of speculation, Amazon has finally announced that the special sales event just for Prime membership holders will be held between June 21st and 22nd, almost a month earlier than its normal schedule of mid-July, which has been the norm ever since its inception in 2015.
InternetNeowin

Amazon Prime Day is on June 21-22 this year, includes over two million deals

Amazon's Prime Day is an annual event many look forward to due to the discounted prices offered on a wide range of products. Last year the event was delayed to October, but for 2021, we're back to a summer schedule, as announced by the online retailer today. Prime Day will take place from June 21 to 22, making it a two-day event once again.
Retailinsideradio.com

Retailers Leverage Radio To Plug Memorial Day Holiday Sales.

With Americans in spring planting, mulching and fix-up mode, the Home Depot more than tripled its radio spot volume in the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday. The home improvement retailer aired 70,823 spots for the week of May 24-30, rocketing up the Media Monitors tally to No. 1 from No. 3 the week prior and No. 26 the week before that.
RetailWLTX.com

Target plans 3 days of online deals to rival Amazon's Prime Day

WASHINGTON — Prime Day versus Deal Days. Shortly after Amazon announced Wednesday morning the June dates for Prime Day 2021, Target announced its rival sale. Not only that, but the rival retail corporations have overlapping deal dates. Target's Deal Days, which the company is calling the "biggest digital sale of the summer," will take place from June 20 to June 22, while Amazon's Prime Days will take place on June 21 and 22.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Amazon Set To Overtake Tesco As UK’s Largest Retailer

Amazon is on track to overtake Tesco as the UK’s largest retailer within the next four years, with its gross merchandise value (GMV) sales expected to reach £77.1bn by 2025, according to a new report forecasting the future performance of key retailers. The study by Edge by Ascential’s research arm,...
Businesssubscriptioninsider.com

Amazon to Discontinue Prime Now App and Website by Year End

Amazon dominates the headlines again as it announces that the company will discontinue its Prime Now fast delivery service through the Prime Now app and website by year end. Online shoppers who want fast delivery can order those items through the Amazon app or directly at Amazon.com without going through the Prime Now app. Some items such as household essentials and grocery delivery will still be available for two-hour delivery, but not through Prime Now. This change applies to third-party sellers and local stores that sold items on the Prime Now app and website too.
Businessgeekwire.com

Amazon Prime Day set for June 21-22; tech giant turns to actor Kristen Bell to help counter critics

Amazon confirmed Tuesday night that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event on Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22. The company will use the event this year not just to boost sales but to deliver a promotional counterpunch. With its programs for third-party sellers under an antitrust microscope, the company is bringing in actors and television personalities Kristen Bell, Karomo Brown, and Mindy Kaling to promote its economic impact on small businesses around the country.
Shoppingtechnewstube.com

Amazon confirms Prime Day will run June 21-22, an earlier than usual start

Amazon confirmed its annual sales event known as Prime Day will be held on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. Bloomberg had previously reported these same dates, citing leaked records. The once-a-year mega sale had typically been held in July, when the shopping season goes through its usual lull. But due to…
ShoppingStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) says annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. Stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa. Just say, "Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day."