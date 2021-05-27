Amazon’s Prime Day sales event coming June 21-22

Amazon dominates the headlines again as it announces that the company will discontinue its Prime Now fast delivery service through the Prime Now app and website by year end. Online shoppers who want fast delivery can order those items through the Amazon app or directly at Amazon.com without going through the Prime Now app. Some items such as household essentials and grocery delivery will still be available for two-hour delivery, but not through Prime Now. This change applies to third-party sellers and local stores that sold items on the Prime Now app and website too.