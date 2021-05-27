Cancel
City to Use Grant Funds for Two Pedestrian Safety Projects

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

The city will use funds from a $1.6 million Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Cycle 10 Grant to fund two projects. In total, $244,500 will be used for the design and construction of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) on Glenarm Street at Euclid Avenue, Sunnyslope Avenue at Orange Grove Boulevard, and Raymond Avenue at Grandview Street.

www.pasadenanow.com
State
California State
