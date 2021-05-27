City to Use Grant Funds for Two Pedestrian Safety Projects

Projects will need to be approved by the Metro Community Enhancement Committee Through its partnership with the Metro regional government to provide grants for city projects via a community enhancement fund, the Wilsonville government is accepting applications for projects related to this winter's ice storm. Qualifying projects include stump grinding for street trees, tree pruning and maintenance to preserve trees, and clean up within the city's Significant Resources Overlay Zone, which is designed to protect natural habitats. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 25. Funds are projected to be allocated in July or August following review from the Wilsonville-Metro Community Enhancement Committee. The committee had already allocated money for two projects but had about $90,000 left over that could be used for ice storm-related grants. For more information, visit www.ci.wilsonville.or.us/administration/page/community-enhancement-projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}