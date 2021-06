Twitch has become the premiere video game streaming platform over the past few years and has only grown since its acquisition by Amazon. Although not without its controversies regarding some odd bans and general decision making, Twitch has consistently endeavored to remain a company that favors self expression and celebration of one’s identity. It has taken an open stance to many issues and would rather cater to audiences that ban them. As a result, unsurprisingly, Twitch has indicated that in the next week, streamers will be able to select from over three hundred and fifty (350) new tags related to various aspects of self identity.