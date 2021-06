Jon Lester only lasted 3 2⁄3 innings, over which he gave up just four hits and one run, but he walked four, and threw 91 pitches to the 19 batters he faced, and Washington’s relief corps struggled to throw strikes as well, with Wander Suero walking two in the fifth, both of whom eventually scored as the Tampa Bay Rays broke up a 1-1 tie and went on to a 3-1 win in the series opener in Tropicana Field.