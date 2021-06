Viking will homeport a third ship in Malta this summer, with the Viking Star joining the Viking Venus and the Viking Sea in the capital, Valletta, between July and October. The Star will sail 11-day, roundtrip itineraries for vaccinated guests that overnight in Valletta and then visit Italy and Spain, calling in Messina, Naples (Pompeii), Civitavecchia (Rome), Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Genoa and Barcelona. Itineraries on the other two ships go to Montenegro, Croatia and Greece.Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a statement that the line was "pleased with the response we have received thus far" to its Malta itineraries.