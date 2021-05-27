Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | Announce Trailer
The elite criminal racing organization, SH1FT3R, is back, and only the most talented drivers and spy weapon combat can stop them! Race as your favorite characters, including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even race as the notorious SH1FT3R gang during multiplayer mode. Use innovative gadgets and tear up the tracks in a globe-trotting tournament in story mode, couch co-op, or online multiplayer. #FastAndFuriousSpyRacers #RiseOfSH1FT3 launches November 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, XBox, and PC Digital!