Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | Announce Trailer

msn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elite criminal racing organization, SH1FT3R, is back, and only the most talented drivers and spy weapon combat can stop them! Race as your favorite characters, including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even race as the notorious SH1FT3R gang during multiplayer mode. Use innovative gadgets and tear up the tracks in a globe-trotting tournament in story mode, couch co-op, or online multiplayer. #FastAndFuriousSpyRacers #RiseOfSH1FT3 launches November 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, XBox, and PC Digital! FOLLOW US ELSEWHERE --------------------------------------------------- Website: https://xboxviewtv.com Subscribe: https://cutt.ly/osXUR1y Twitter: https://twitter.com/xboxviewtv Facebook: https://facebook.com/xboxviewtv Join XboxViewTV: https://youtube.com/channel/UCmrsjRoN3g5TtOGIlq-sQSg/join Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/xboxviewtv YouTube: http://youtube.com/xboxviewtv Twitch: https://twitch.tv/xboxviewtv.

www.msn.com
