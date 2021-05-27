Cancel
Samsung’s clock app gets bedtime hour, bedtime mode

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t expect a lot from clock apps, especially the ones that come pre-installed in your smartphone. So when it gets some bonus features or a pretty good design and UI, it’s a bonus that users appreciate. It’s taken Samsung some time before touching its clock app but because their One UI 3.1 is focused on improving its first-party apps, it’s one of the first that gets a makeover and some additional features, particularly its bedtime hour and bedtime mode.

