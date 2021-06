Hearts of palm are harvested from the inner core and growing bud of certain palm trees, most often the coconut. They look like smooth, thick white asparagus spears and are often compared to artichokes. They have a delicate, and slightly nutty flavor, which is perfect for salads. They can also be braised, fried, or boiled. Hearts of palm are low in calories and fat and are cholesterol-free. They also provide a good source of vitamins such as zinc, potassium, and vitamin C. They are an extremely versatile vegetable and can be used in the most creative ways. Hearts of palm are the vegan chef’s secret to imitating seafood flavors and textures!