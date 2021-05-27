Cancel
Lucedale, MS

Evanston School, Lucedale Municipal Park, Lucedale, MS

By homeschoolbookreviewblog
wordpress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small town park that’s bound to make a big impression, Lucedale Municipal Park in Lucedale, MS, is the perfect destination. Not only does it include playground equipment, basketball and tennis courts, splash pads, pavilions, and BBQ grills, but it’s also home to Evanston School, a historic schoolhouse. Built around 1880, it’s George County’s oldest surviving one-room schoolhouse. Built prior to the creation of George County, it was originally located on the Jackson/Greene County line and as such, was often referred to as County Line School. The school operated until 1924, and by 1969, it was moved to its current location, where it seemed destined to fall into ruin.

walkerhomeschoolblog.wordpress.com
Lucedale, MS
