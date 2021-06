Lefty defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe reported the news earlier today. A trade deadline acquisition for the Maple Leafs, Hutton was supposed to bolster the blue line. Splitting time between the minor leagues and the Anaheim Ducks for a majority of the season, Hutton struggled to find his game. Only registering five points through 34 games, with a plus/minus of -13, Hutton was absent on offence. His advanced statistics tell the same story – a 45.8% Corsi for, and a -4.8 relative Corsi. Producing similar numbers in the minor leagues, he was not the most productive player on the ice.