Yad Sarah provides medical equipment, support services
(JNS) — As violence in Israel persists for a second week, Yad Sarah announced its commitment to remaining open and providing full services to citizens across the country. From the outset of rocket attacks launched from Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip, the organization has sent reinforcement to branches in southern Israel, providing supplies like home hospital equipment, wheelchairs, crutches, respiratory aids and more by the hundreds.