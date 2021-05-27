Cancel
Music

963XKE Concerts @ The Clyde

By joseortiz
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article96.3XKE PRESENTS ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 // DOORS 7PM // SHOW 8PM General Admission Standing Room | Accessible Seating The St. Petersburg Times calls Zoso “the most exacting of the Led Zeppelin tribute bands in existence,” but this stunning homage to Page, Plant, Bonham, and Jones could just as easily be deemed a time machine that takes us back to a golden era in music. Each member portrays both the appearance and playing styles of their Zeppelin counterparts with such finesse, you’ll be convinced you’ve been transported back to a concert in the original band’s ’70s heyday. Get your tickets HERE: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch VINCE NEIL Perform MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics In Boone, Iowa

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil played a solo concert this past Saturday (May 29) at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone, Iowa. As usual, Neil's backing group consisted of bassist Dana Strum and guitarist Jeff "Blando" Bland from SLAUGHTER, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney. Neil's setlist was as...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Concert Band Holding Outdoor Concert on July 4th

After being silenced by the pandemic in March 2020, the Moore County Concert Band, under the direction of David Seiberling, has resumed rehearsals for a free outdoor Fourth of July concert, Sunday, July 4, at 2 p.m. at the James W. Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green, in Pinehurst. “Listeners...
MusicMetalSucks

The Sixteen Best John Bush-Era Anthrax Songs

I’ve been really enjoying the recent Anthrax 40 for 40 retrospective fortieth anniversary video series the band has been releasing for the past month or so. Naturally, I’ve been revisiting all of Anthrax’s albums as they tick them off the list… and now that they’ve reached the John Bush era of the band — which was really “my” era of Anthrax — well, I’ve got a case of the nostalgia, and I’ve got it bad.
EntertainmentDurango Herald

Concert Hall to host “Concerts @ The Park”

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will host the live, in-person Concerts @ The Park series at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Buckley Park from Aug. 5 to Sept 16. Aug. 5: The Noms, playing a blend of blues, country and soul with a dash of bluegrass and funk.
Theater & DanceDaily Inter Lake

Bigfork Summer Playhouse stages ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

The Bigfork Summer Playhouse’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde — The Musical” opens Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. “Bonnie and Clyde” follows the life of the notorious outlaws and their journey from poverty to the crime spree and their celebrity status. A beautiful score featuring rockabilly, blues and soaring...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Salida Concerts presents free brass quintet concert

Salida Concerts is proud to announce a free summer concert July 17 at Riverside Park, featuring classical and pop compositions for brass ensemble performed by the renowned American Brass Quintet. The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Although Salida Concerts’ regular Summer Concert Series had to be canceled both last...
Musicwtvp.org

Music | July 2021

Celebrate the rhythms of Latin music with the Raices Jazz Orchestra and performances by GRAMMY-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi. Hosted by Sheila E. This groundbreaking series covers the history of sixteen classic albums. With rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and lots of music, each installment takes the viewer on a journey back in time. From Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, and a look at Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Carly Simon’s No Secrets, this series leaves no stone in classic rock unturned.
Houston, TXHouston Press

KISS Rocks and Rolls All Nite for Two Nights on A&E Doc

KISS today: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer. Photo by Brian Rowe/Courtesy of A&E Network. Though he was born in 1973 – a bit too late to experience the impact of the band at its commercial and cultural peak – young D.J. Viola nevertheless became a hardcore KISS fan. Though he knows it wasn’t always easy for other kids to sneak that fandom past a certain gatekeeper.
Musicloudersound.com

Dizzy Reed: 10 records that changed my life

Former Guns N’ Roses keys man Dizzy Reed (most recently spotted plying his trade with Hookers & Blow, the project formed with Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi) can’t say for sure which of the band’s legendary Use Your Illusion albums he prefers. “To be honest," he says, "I’d have to...
Houston, TXHouston Press

Hair Metal Reigns With Warrant and Lita Ford at Warehouse Live

Jani Lane, Warrant's original lead singer, said in a 1995 interview with Musician magazine that he knew the writing was on the wall for hair metal when he saw a huge poster for Alice in Chains' Dirt hanging in the office of the president of Columbia Records. Lane, who passed...
Musicvhnd.com

On This Night In 1988: Van Halen Headlines Giants Stadium During ‘Monsters Of Rock’ Tour

Thirty three years ago tonight Van Halen’s “Monsters of Rock” tour invaded Giants stadium in New Jersey for the first of two concerts. Van Halen was just about midway through the 23 city, 29-date tour when they arrived in New Jersey. It kicked off on May 23rd at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin and ended on July 30th in at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. For the massive tour, the band licensed the “Monsters of Rock” trademark from the European company that hosted the annual events at Castle Donington. Packaging a big festival the likes of which the United States hadn’t seen since the seventies, Van Halen would be headlining over Scorpions, Dokken, Kingdom Come, and newcomers Metallica.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Picks THE CULT's IAN ASTBURY As His 'Rock God'

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Todd picked THE CULT's Ian Astbury and stated about his choice: "I heard THE CULT back in high school for the first time in the '80s, of course, when the 'Electric' album came out. I thought it was amazing. I thought song to song, every song was good. And I thought Ian had a really unique voice; he had a really good texture to his voice. When I saw videos of him and I saw live performances of him, I thought he was the perfect rock and roll frontman. And that's what Ian was all about — he had a swagger, but he had this intensity as well. He could intimidate you and just put everything together onstage. I got to see them a few times and loved every minute of it. I think they influenced me to just be fearless and go out there and be true to yourself."
MusicantiMUSIC

Def Leppard In The Studio For 'High 'n' Dry' 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Def Leppard's sophomore album "High 'n' Dry" is being celebrated with a "Medium Rare" episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "The memory is etched in my mind to this day: an intrepid Mercury Records promotion man, Cliff Burnstein, working out of their Chicago office, called me at Memphis radio ROCK 103 in March 1980 and said he was sending '...a one-listen easy add to your playlist' by a new British band, Def Leppard. When the song 'Rock Brigade' arrived, it was the UK single, a 45 rpm vinyl record with the small hole for the spindle. Cliff was right, we started playing 'Rock Brigade' immediately even before the Def Leppard debut full album, On Through the Night , was released Stateside.