963XKE Concerts @ The Clyde
96.3XKE PRESENTS ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 // DOORS 7PM // SHOW 8PM General Admission Standing Room | Accessible Seating The St. Petersburg Times calls Zoso “the most exacting of the Led Zeppelin tribute bands in existence,” but this stunning homage to Page, Plant, Bonham, and Jones could just as easily be deemed a time machine that takes us back to a golden era in music. Each member portrays both the appearance and playing styles of their Zeppelin counterparts with such finesse, you’ll be convinced you’ve been transported back to a concert in the original band’s ’70s heyday. Get your tickets HERE: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.963xke.com