963XKE Concerts @ The Clyde

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Todd picked THE CULT's Ian Astbury and stated about his choice: "I heard THE CULT back in high school for the first time in the '80s, of course, when the 'Electric' album came out. I thought it was amazing. I thought song to song, every song was good. And I thought Ian had a really unique voice; he had a really good texture to his voice. When I saw videos of him and I saw live performances of him, I thought he was the perfect rock and roll frontman. And that's what Ian was all about — he had a swagger, but he had this intensity as well. He could intimidate you and just put everything together onstage. I got to see them a few times and loved every minute of it. I think they influenced me to just be fearless and go out there and be true to yourself."