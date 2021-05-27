newsbreak-logo
When it comes to Israel, Biden's actions speak louder than words

By Andrea Widburg
heritagefl.com
 4 days ago

For the first few days after Hamas started raining thousands of rockets on Israel — all of them aimed at civilians — Biden kept silent. Finally, on Wednesday, Biden said “my expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.” Saying this ought to have been a no-brainer, but it was obviously an effort on Biden’s part.

