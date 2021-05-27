Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

How Many Ships Does the Navy Really Need?

By Editor's Picks
Military.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy's fleet is one of the most impressive on the planet -- but officials and strategists are desperate for even more ships to accomplish the service's global mission. The future fleet that planners want has up to 500 ships and includes drone ships, corvettes, light carriers and other innovative platforms. Does the Navy really need all that, and, more importantly, can the Navy afford it? Bryan Clark of the Hudson Institute takes us behind the scenes on planning for future maritime warfare.

www.military.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Clark
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Navy Ships#Cargo Ships#U S Navy Ships#Chinese Navy Ships#Naval Ships#Space Ships#Navy Really Need#The U S Navy#The Hudson Institute#Spotify#Military Com#Conus#Google#Pentagon#Marine Corps#Usv#White House#Air Force#Swiss Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Watch Astonishing, Unedited Footage of the Navy Nuking Warships

In the summer of 1945, the Navy assembled a large fleet of ex-warships and dropped atomic bombs on them. The test was designed to determine what effects nuclear weapons would have on naval warfare. The Navy learned nukes scorch ships but to really hurt them, detonate the bombs underwater. At...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US Navy declares Joint Precision Approach and Landing System operational

The US Navy (USN) has declared initial operational capability (IOC) of Raytheon’s Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) aboard nuclear aircraft carriers. The declaration means the USN’s Lockheed Martin F-35Cs can use the GPS-based guidance system to land on carriers. The USN declared the technology operational on 4 May,...
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Zumwalt-Class Destroyers To Be The First Outfitted With US Navy’s Hypersonic Missiles

The biggest research and development effort in the U.S. Navy is hypersonic missiles — weapons with projectiles that move faster than the speed of sound. It had been assumed that the Navy would outfit its cruise-missile submarines with hypersonic missiles before adding the new technology to other classes of vessels. However, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday has announced that the service will be placing the missiles on their Zumwalt-class destroyers first. He made the announcement at a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments event.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Wittman, Virginia delegation call on Navy to keep ships in Norfolk

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. First District Congressman Rob Wittman has led the Virginia delegation in sending a letter to Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, on the necessity of maintaining a robust presence at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. “As the Navy shifts its attention to China...
Mobile, ALnavy.mil

Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship USS Mobile

Due to COVID-19 limitations, 400 guests attended the socially distanced ceremony for the littoral combat ship named in honor of the city in which it was built. The Honorable Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Senator of Alabama, delivered the ceremony’s principal address. “The United States has been the greatest source of good...
MilitaryGazette

Navy's littoral combat ships face reckoning after years of issues

SAN DIEGO • Almost 15 years ago, the U.S. Navy christened the first of a new class of warship designed to fight the Global War on Terrorism. The so-called littoral combat ships would be fast and agile, operating close to shore against missile-firing boats and small submarines. Today, the Navy...
Military19fortyfive.com

Littoral Combat Ship: The U.S. Navy’s Biggest Warship Failure Ever?

USS Independence (LCS-2) will be decommissioned on July 31, Navy spokeswoman Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman confirmed to USNI News; while USS Freedom (LCS-1) will leave the active fleet on Sept. 30, according to a decommissioning memo also reviewed by USNI News. Both vessels will then join the reserve fleet. Freedom was...