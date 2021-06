Just a few days back, Sega teased that it was in the process of developing a new Sonic the Hedgehog game that is planned to launch in 2022. The company didn't have much to say about the project as a whole and outside of confirming this release window and the planned platforms that it will arrive on, nothing else was stated. However, in the wake of this reveal trailer coming about, it now looks like the game's potential title has now leaked.