Jun. 2—PORTALES — Josh Prock resigned his position as head coach of the Eastern New Mexico women's basketball program to take over the women's program at West Texas A&M. "I want to thank Coach Prock and his family for the dedication they have shown to the young women who have played in Greyhound Arena," Interim Athletic Director Matthew Grawrock said in a school release. "Coach Prock has done so much for our women's basketball team, the ENMU athletic department, and the Portales community. He has led these young women to great success both on and off the court. Our program is so much better because of his tireless efforts and commitment to make ENMU women's basketball a contender in the Lone Star Conference."