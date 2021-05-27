newsbreak-logo
Black Lives Matter expresses solidarity with Palestinians

By Cnaan Liphshiz
 4 days ago

(JNS) — The Black Lives Matter movement has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and terrorist groups based in the Gaza Strip. “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians,” the group tweeted. “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation (always have. And always will be). #freepalestine.”

