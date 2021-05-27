Black Lives Matter expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Michelle Goldberg is worried. The New York Times columnist has watched as some in the Jewish community and elsewhere have connected the dots between anti-Jewish ideological incitement and anti-Semitic violence. Incidents involving vandalism, verbal abuse and violence against Jews are on the rise across the country, and even the Anti-Defamation League and other liberal groups aren’t even bothering to try to link them to former President Donald Trump as they did during his four years in office, regardless of the merits of their accusations.