Raider Receiver Becomes Second 2021 Signee

We’ve already written a fair bit about Sam Howell’s impending junior season for UNC (. and here), and will probably write more about it in the next two months as football season draws closer and the preseason publicity push for Howell’s Heisman campaign grows stronger. Howell is already probably the best quarterback who’s ever played for UNC and looks poised to hold nearly every passing record the school tracks by the end of his career — he’s already tied for the career passing touchdowns lead and fifth in yards after just two seasons. His greatness as a Heel is already established and we just have to hope that it can lead, and be helped, to a 2021 season that spells national relevance for the Heels.