Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Raider Receiver Becomes Second 2021 Signee

By Mark Mize, Staff Writer
pulaskicitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Bobcat and Raider football player Kyree Tucker will now call a new destination home as he takes his gridiron talents to Cumberland University this fall. Tucker played the role of a tall speedster on offense, pulling down jump balls for the Raiders during his senior campaign, while also playing defensive back on the other side of the ball. Tucker has been recruited to continue his career at cornerback at the college level and said the coaches were a big part of his decision to sign with the Phoenix.

www.pulaskicitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Georgetown College#Cumberland University#American Football#Senior Football#College Football#Smith College#Watch Football#Rhs#Cu#Cornerback#Jump Balls#Consistency#Love#Phoenix#Home#Fall#Lebanon#Pure Technique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
247Sports

Husker signee Breidenbach injures knee

Nebraska basketball signee Wilhelm Breidenbach will likely be limited when he arrives on campus in Lincoln after injuring his meniscus last week while playing for his Mater Dei High School team in California. Mater Dei head coach Gary McKnight told the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times that Breidenbach...
Jacksonville, ALAnniston Star

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks add pair of signees

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State volleyball team has added a high school signee and a Division I transfer. JSU is adding Zoe Gonzales, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker and outside hitter who spent the past two seasons at Wake Forest. She started 12 of WFU's 16 matches this spring, hitting .273 with 30 kills. As a freshman, she started eight matches and played in 50 sets.
College SportsESPN

Texas A&M receiver Camron Buckley becomes Indiana Hoosiers' eighth incoming transfer this offseason

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule

Zay Jones will look a bit different on the field for the Raiders this season. The wide receiver has decided to switch from No. 12 to No. 7, taking advantage of a new rule that allows more than just quarterbacks, kickers and punters to wear single-digit jerseys. Jones wore No....
NFLwcn247.com

Ruggs ready for bigger role in second season with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Receiver Henry Ruggs says his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders was just a beginning. He says the 2020 season was something to build on and that he's now ready to take on a bigger role with the team. Ruggs was the first receiver taken in the 2020 draft at No. 12 overall but he finished the season with a modest 452 yards receiving and two touchdowns on just 26 receptions. Fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow says there were plenty of hidden contributions from Ruggs that made him a vital asset to the team, including helping other players get open.
NFLESPN

College football's most versatile players for 2021

We generally talk about football players and positions in the simplest way possible. You're a rushing quarterback (or maybe a "dual-threat") or a pocket passer, a between-the-tackles runner or an all-purpose back, a wideout or a slot receiver. Some of the most fun players in the sport, however, blur the lines, bringing unique skill sets to the table. The best coaches then figure out how to use those unique talents to great advantage.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Jovantae Barnes impressed with Florida State coaches

One of the top running backs in the country is close to narrowing his recruiting focus heading into the summer and just took an important trip to kick things off. Jovantae Barnes, a Top247 running back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines, made it to Florida State for the Seminoles' "Midnight Madness" event that started when the clock struck 12:00 am on Tuesday signaling the end of the 14-month dead period.
Baseballfightingillini.com

Hartleb Becomes Second on the All-Time Wins List with 14-8 Victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Dan Hartleb moved into second place on the all-time wins list with a 14-8 victory on Saturday night over Penn State at Illinois Field. The victory marked win number 475 of Hartleb's career, passing his predecessor Itch Jones (474 wins). "It's awesome," said Hartleb. "I'm blessed to...
College Sportstarheelblog.com

Thinking about the UNC backup quarterback competition

We’ve already written a fair bit about Sam Howell’s impending junior season for UNC (. and here), and will probably write more about it in the next two months as football season draws closer and the preseason publicity push for Howell’s Heisman campaign grows stronger. Howell is already probably the best quarterback who’s ever played for UNC and looks poised to hold nearly every passing record the school tracks by the end of his career — he’s already tied for the career passing touchdowns lead and fifth in yards after just two seasons. His greatness as a Heel is already established and we just have to hope that it can lead, and be helped, to a 2021 season that spells national relevance for the Heels.
Tennischapelboro.com

Jones, Scotty Become Second UNC Doubles Pairing to Reach NCAA Title Match

On an afternoon where top-seeded Sara Daavettila came up short in the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Singles Tournament, the UNC duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty kept the Tar Heels’ national title hopes alive on Thursday in Orlando with a win in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Tournament.
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

RHP Alejandro Rosario to start NCAA Tournament opener

Freshman right-hander Alejandro Rosario will start on Friday (5:00 p.m., ACCN) against South Alabama when the Hurricanes open up at the NCAA Tournament. Miami (32-19) is the 2-seed at the Gainesville Regional and face 3-seed South Alabama (33-20), which is hitting .244 as a team and averaging 5.3 runs per game.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Depth Chart Impact — Cain Madden

One graduate student elects greener pastures elsewhere…and another does the same. Welcome to modern college football where the ubiquitous transfer portal provides recruiting relief for programs than find themselves in need of veteran aid. At Notre Dame, after the exit of four professionals and long-time starters, that need surfaced on...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Texas A&M signees: Who has made it to campus?

Texas A&M's top-10 recruiting class for 2021 saw a number of players enroll early. In fact, 11 of the signees graduated high school early and were on campus going through practice this spring. However, there is still the second half of the class, which includes a number of highly-ranked prospects....