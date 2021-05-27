Raider Receiver Becomes Second 2021 Signee
Former Bobcat and Raider football player Kyree Tucker will now call a new destination home as he takes his gridiron talents to Cumberland University this fall. Tucker played the role of a tall speedster on offense, pulling down jump balls for the Raiders during his senior campaign, while also playing defensive back on the other side of the ball. Tucker has been recruited to continue his career at cornerback at the college level and said the coaches were a big part of his decision to sign with the Phoenix.www.pulaskicitizen.com