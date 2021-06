More than 14 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States hit a hopeful milestone on Tuesday: half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.“This is a major milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior Covid adviser, celebrating the news in a briefing with health officials. The vaccine achievement comes as the US approaches 600,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest death toll in the world. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fifty per cent of adults milestone is equivalent to more than 129 million...