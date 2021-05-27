Obituary - JEROME BARRY FREEDMAN
Jerome (Jerry) Barry Freedman, age 78, of Altamonte Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Phil and Rose Freedman. On Aug. 22, 1965, in Detroit, he married his wife of nearly 56 years, Leah Freedman, who survives him. Jerry is also survived by his son, David (Audrey) Freedman; his daughter, Amy (Patrick) Peck; and his grandchildren — Abby, Lilly, Ian and Elliott.