Kathy Hilton on Swerving Drama on Real Housewives, Upping Her Style Game, and Paris’s Upcoming Wedding

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though dresses are the most popular garment choice for formal occasions, cocktail parties, and weddings, they certainly aren’t the only option. A dress might not suit your mood or style and so why invest in an occasion-specific knowing you’ll most likely only end up wearing it once? For a less traditional but equally tasteful wedding guest outfit, you could consider dressed-up tailoring, party-ready jumpsuits, or elegant and formal separates like a bustier top with tuxedo pants instead. You’ll look the part (without looking like everyone else), and you’ll be able to incorporate and re-wear these pieces beyond the wedding day—an added bonus when it comes to purchasing an event-ready ensemble.