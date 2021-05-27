Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Kathy Hilton on Swerving Drama on Real Housewives, Upping Her Style Game, and Paris’s Upcoming Wedding

By Rachel Marlow e
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the latest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has you thinking that Real Sisters of Beverly Hills could well have been the alternative title for the franchise, you’re not alone. Sisters Kim and Kyle Richards formed the foundation for the show and acted as its guiding stars for a decade. Now Kathy Hilton, the eldest of the three and matriarch of the Hilton dynasty, has joined the cast as a friend.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Person
Kathy Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Fashion Week#Hilton Sisters#Hollywood Stars#Wedding#Vogue Paris#Swerving Drama#The Rockford Files#The World#Saks Fifth Avenue#Oscar De La Renta#Chanel Valentino#The Children S Institute#The Los Angeles Mission#Style#Real Sisters#Sisters Kim#L A#Daughter Nicky#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dad Style: Vogue Editors Share Fashion Lessons We Learned From Our Fathers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot of trendy moments in fashion have been inspired by the ugly-cool ways that dads have been thought to dress. There was the dad sneaker—chunky, bulky, retro—and of course, the dad baseball cap hat. But there are also a handful of other ways to channel dad style like the t-shirt tuck with belted trousers, a pair of light wash denim, a calf-height athletic sock, and, of course, the carefree, colorful vacation shirt. While you can certainly pick up a few dad-like styling hacks from the fashion world, you could also go straight to the source and emulate the wardrobe of your own Father—he’s where it all started, after all.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

You Can Buy The Latest Supermodel Approved It-Bag on Amazon

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every season, designers unveil a new wave of luxury purses to be worn on the arm of tastemakers, leaving stars spoiled for choice. So when they decide to eschew the familiar big names in favor of an under-the-radar option, it’s worth noting—especially if it’s affordable, too.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Billy Porter on the Joy of Heels and His Inclusive New Shoe Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whenever actor and style star Billy Porter hits the red carpet, you know he’s showing up with a fabulous look. Remember his Internet-breaking Oscars gown by Christian Siriano? Or his custom Egyptian sun god look for the 2019 Met gala? And completing his ensembles are usually a staggering pair of high heels, something he’s always had an obsession with. “Being a gay little boy, I was very attracted to my aunt Sharon’s high heels in her closet,” Porter tells Vogue. “I would try them on, and I couldn't wait until my feet were big enough to fit them for real.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Prada-ify Your Outdoor Experiences This Summer

If you’ve ever been at the beach or hiking up a mountain and thought, “I wish this was a little bit more glam,” then Prada has got the solution for you. Today the Italian house is launching the second installment of their Prada Outdoor collection, this time paying tribute to the ultimate summer destination: the coasts (any coasts!) There’s no time like the present to refresh your beach gear and outfits. Maybe a fanny pack done up in a blue tropical print is just what you need, or a fluffy pink headband?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Is Now on (Stunning) Display at Kensington Palace

The designation iconic is oft overused. But the moment Princess Diana walked down the aisle of St. Paul’s Chapel in a wedding dress by Elizabeth and David Emmanuel, that’s exactly what it became. The design— with its deep ruffles of taffeta, fitted bodice, puffed sleeves, and 25-foot train—is an instantly recognizable silhouette that’s been, and will continue to be, memorialized in countless books, newspapers, magazines, and almost every pop-culture medium out there. (When Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of The Crown, the poignant parting shot was of Emma Corrin donning a re-creation.)
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Pioneer Works Hosts a Starry Benefit for its Latest Exhibition, Brand New Heavies

On Wednesday evening, the glamorous and gifted descended on Red Hook, Brooklyn. Pioneer Works, the cultural center founded by Dustin Yellin, fêted its latest exhibition with a night of feasting, drinking, and dancing. Curated by collector Racquel Chevremont and artist Mickalene Thomas, “Brand New Heavies” features monumental works by Abigail Deville, Xaviera Simmons, and Rosa-Johan Uddoh.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

20 Easy Ways to Master the Art of Summer Cocktail Dressing

What does the perfect summer cocktail dress look like? It’s a question we’re pondering as invites to seasonal celebrations and soirées land in our inbox. Unlike the year-round after-five frock, summer cocktail dresses prioritize comfort and ease, which is crucial for those scorching outdoor festivities. Instead of glitzy sequins, voluminous tulle, and luxe velvets, think enchanting florals, twirl-worthy pleats, and airy cottons.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Instead of a Dress, Consider a Matching Skirt-and-Top Set for Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dressing for warmer months doesn’t have to be complicated. A few summer skirts here and a couple of matching tops there will ensure you’re a sartorial success—no matter how hot and icky the days may be. Whether it’s a floral midi-skirt paired with a coordinating cropped bandeau or a striped maxi coupled with a puff-sleeve blouse, relying on sets is a surefire way to guarantee you’ll look great no matter where you’re headed. Plus, they’re a little more fun than a one-and-done dress, wouldn’t you say?
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Business Up Front With a Party in Back, the Mullet Returns (Really)

If you type “mullets are” into Google, a compelling list of thought finishers pops up: hot, ugly, weird, cool. Few hairstyles are as polarizing as the business-up-front, party-in-back optical illusion featuring a straight-on short cut that is quickly betrayed by cascading longer lengths down the neck. It provokes such strong feelings that the look has actually been argued over by legislators—banned in Iran in 2010 and forbidden in an Australian school just this March for being “untidy” and “nonconventional.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

For all the chatter about sustainability and “doing things differently” that the pandemic has brought about, who has actually changed? Stuart Vevers, for one. Over the past 15 months Vevers has not only masterminded the addictive Coach TV programming where stars like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, and Bob The Drag Queen perform kitschy skits in Coach products, he’s also remodeled his design ethos. What started as an idea to incorporate archival pieces into new collections has become a new, full-time way of working. For resort 2022, Vevers overdyed leftover plaids from fall 2021 to create moody midi dresses trimmed in black lace. He also put a sizable amount of that fall collection on the runway in Shanghai, styled with new resort looks.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Bride and Groom Said Their Vows Beneath a Floral Chuppah at This Hamptons Backyard Wedding

Growing up in Scarsdale, New York, Samantha Zaitz always knew who Benjamin Rudin was. “Everyone did!” she says. “Ben was probably the most popular thing to happen to Scarsdale.” He was in the same school year as Samantha’s older sister, and captained varsity basketball when her brother was a freshman. “Ben may have been on his way to becoming a basketball star at Middlebury College, where he was an All-American and went on to play professionally in Israel, but he was also known as the nicest and most kind person,” Samantha adds. “Basically, my family was obsessed with him.”
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Wedding Guest Ensembles That Go Beyond the Cocktail Dress

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though dresses are the most popular garment choice for formal occasions, cocktail parties, and weddings, they certainly aren’t the only option. A dress might not suit your mood or style and so why invest in an occasion-specific knowing you’ll most likely only end up wearing it once? For a less traditional but equally tasteful wedding guest outfit, you could consider dressed-up tailoring, party-ready jumpsuits, or elegant and formal separates like a bustier top with tuxedo pants instead. You’ll look the part (without looking like everyone else), and you’ll be able to incorporate and re-wear these pieces beyond the wedding day—an added bonus when it comes to purchasing an event-ready ensemble.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” Video Is a Cheeky Ode to Cowgirl Style

If there’s one thing Dua Lipa knows, it’s how to keep her fans occupied. Since releasing her sophomore album Future Nostalgia to critical acclaim and chart-topping sales last March, Lipa has barely stopped for breath, with a remix album, a record-breaking live-streamed concert, and more virtual red carpet looks than you can shake a stick at. (Notably, the Cher-inspired Versace number she wore to collect Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys back in March.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Nostalgic for Boho Style? So Is Sienna Miller

To say that a lot has changed since the early 2000s is an understatement, especially when it comes to fashion. The trends that once ruled the world—low rise jeans, UGG boots, and Juicy Couture—have all cycled back into the spotlight. Though nostalgia has its limits, some popular aughts styles deserve a comeback. Case in point: when Sienna Miller stepped out in Manhattan yesterday afternoon, she did so in a look straight out of 2005. In her denim Levi’s cutoffs, Isabel Marant belt, and army surplus jacket, Miller channeled the look of the Glastonbury Music Festival, an event whose style she helped to define.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

11 Vogue Editors Reveal the Items They Bought—And Loved —In May

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up buying? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that gave us buyer’s rejoice.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Courtney Love Has a New Video Series Covering Her Favorite Songs

“These non-visual Zooms are so fucking great,” Courtney Love says by way of an introduction. “I’m in the bath, and we don’t even have to look at each other!”. The former Hole front-woman is dialing in from the London hotel suite she’s been living out of since the start of the pandemic. After calling Los Angeles home for the past three decades, Love obtained an artist’s visa for herself—and a “little passport” for her Pomeranian, Bell—shortly before lockdown began. A self-described Anglophile who spent her youth navigating the post-punk scene of ‘80s Liverpool, Love has often turned to the city when she needs a stroke of inspiration.
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ven Store’s Charlotte Lewis Shares Her One-Step Trick for Flawless Skin

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

Last week, summer 2021’s color palette was in full effect thanks to a series of electric outfits in tropical hues. Saweetie gave the Billboard Music Awards red carpet its couture moment in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown so richly saturated its apricot color seemed to burst off the screen. Though its tiers of satin revealed only a hint of the tulle, the look reflected Valli’s bombastic glamour. At an event where guests are often barely clothed, the “icy princess” and her rococo ruffles classed up the joint.