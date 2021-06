We made it to another weekend! I hope you had a great weekend and of course a fantastic weekend. Overall the weather looks pretty good. We are going to have nice temps into the 80s, but we are going to see some thunderstorms increasing. However, if you are heading to the pools, creeks, rivers or lakes, most of the weekend looks pretty good. We have a big ridge of high pressure out to the west which is giving us the great temperatures. We do have a cut off low down in Texas, this is what will increase our thunderstorms.