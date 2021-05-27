COVID-19 origin investigation transparency amendment passes Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An amendment calling for transparency in the investigation of the outbreak of COVID-19 offered by Sen. Roger Marshall has passed the Senate. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan amendment he offered with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) which calls for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly during its current session, which ends Monday, May 31. Additionally, he said if China continues to cover up facts, the amendment will demand a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S and its allies and partners globally.