Atlanta, GA

Goes Scorched Earth on ATL Airport

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanoris Jenkins claims SOMEONE took his $250,000 Rolls-Royce after he parked at the airport in Atlanta ... but says no one seems to have any idea where it went. The Tennessee Titans cornerback claims he parked his luxury vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 5, before he caught a flight to West Palm Beach.

