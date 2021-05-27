Prince William sticks to a safe style formula for a reason

The royal family is completely and totally massive, and at the very center of it? The Queen. Well, and her various tiaras, naturally. Her Majesty has four kids, all of whom got married and had babies, giving her a total of eight grandchildren. And now those grandchildren are busy having their own kids, putting the Queen's total number of great-grandchildren at 10—soon to be 11 once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their baby daughter this summer. Get to know the entire royal crew below, and note: Only William's children have royal titles due to a dusty old rule, which is why they're the three kids on this list with Prince/Princess in front of their names!