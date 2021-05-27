American Airlines Is Teaming up with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare to Offer Classes in the Sky
Boredom at 35,000 feet, be gone! American Airlines has announced a new initiative that will make your time in the sky so much more productive. On Thursday, the airline revealed that they have exclusively partnered with language learning company Rosetta Stone and the online education platform Skillshare to give flyers the opportunity to learn a new language, take a photography class, practice writing or sketching and much more — all before reaching their destination.people.com