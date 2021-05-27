American Airlines Is Teaming up with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare to Offer Classes in the Sky

What’s your most preferred thing to do on a flight? Is it staying engaged to in-flight entertainment till the end of time? Looking out at the endless sky? Finishing work or that impending read? For some people, it could be as simple as enjoying some music and a good drink to unwind. Unfortunately, it’s not all that simple anymore, and for good reason. Not too long ago the Southwest Airlines announced that they are pausing alcohol sales after a flight attendant was physically assaulted in-flight by an inebriated passenger. There has been a succession of news stories lately about unruly passengers causing trouble in the air during this recent travel surge.