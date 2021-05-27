Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, May 27

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith afternoon baseball, doubleheaders and aces squaring off Thursday, there is plenty of MLB action to check out. Look below to see which matchups you should target. San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Moneyline: Padres -126 | Brewers +108. Padres -1.5 Total: 8. Odds to Win...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guide#Today#Moneyline Total#Betting#Mlb Action#Fanduel Sportsbook Today#Odds Moneyline#Matchups#Win World Series#Doubleheaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Gambling
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBsemoball.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBHastings Tribune

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres completed a series sweep for just the second time in five tries this season by beating the Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday at Petco Park. With their usual strong pitching, what has of late been excellent defense and some more help from the Cardinals, the Padres improved to 24-17. That is the second-best record in the National League, a distinction the Cardinals held when they arrived in San Diego.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela's strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres pull off sweep of visiting Cardinals

The short-handed San Diego Padres scored four runs in the fourth with only two singles Sunday evening and defeated visiting St. Louis 5-3 to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2012. An error by Cardinals' Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado triggered the winning rally and left-handed...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Looking to ride top four to sweep of Cardinals

Ryan Weathers has allowed two runs this season; Padres have settled in at top of lineup. The Padres have had four chances to complete a sweep this season and have done so once. They get another try Sunday against the Cardinals in a game being televised nationally (4:08 p.m., ESPN).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Padres prospects: Four players off to a scorching start

Minor League Baseball kicked off a little more than a week ago, and it is an exciting time for baseball. The return is a breath of fresh air for fans and prospects alike as it brings with it a return to a level of normalcy. The San Diego Padres hold their status as one of the top 10 farm systems in baseball, and as such, have a multitude of talent at all levels.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Rockies will play the first game of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park San Diego, CA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). After a 6-5 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds...
MLBMLB

Career first for Lamet: bullpen duty

SAN DIEGO -- After 50 career appearances, all of them starts, Dinelson Lamet took an unusual and unexpected path to the Petco Park mound on Sunday evening -- through the bullpen gates. Lamet made his first career relief appearance, an unanticipated development after the right-hander had spent the entirety of...
MLBcardsconclave.com

Control, Control, You Must Learn Control

Imagine what this weekend would have been had the Cardinals been able to actually throw strikes. Nothing would have salvaged Saturday’s loss–when Adam Wainwright isn’t on, things get ugly in a hurry, but you could argue that the Cardinals would have taken two of three from a depleted but still dangerous Padres squad. Friday, they lost by one run after issuing 12 walks and hitting three batters. The two runs the Padres scored in the third were a direct result of Johan Oviedo walking the bases loaded with nobody out, inflamed by Jake Woodford hitting Austin Nola with a pitch. A third run came after Manny Machado singled in Trent Grisham, who had walked. The last run scored after the bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a HBP. It’s fair to say the Cards really gave that one to the Padres.
MLBktvo.com

The Cardinals fall to the Padres 5 to 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered...
lindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBColumbia Missourian

Cardinals lose 5-3 to Padres, swept in series

SAN DIEGO — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch-hit RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...